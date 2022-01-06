CleanSpark reports 3.7% growth in December bitcoin production

Bitcoin mining inside a computer

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) trades 2.3% down premarket after it reported December monthly production of 226 while calendar YTD production ending Dec.31 stands at 1,528.
  • This compares to November bitcoin production of 218 vs. 216 mined in October.
  • Currently, daily BTC production has reached a high of 9.5.
  • As of Dec.31, total BTC holdings stands at 633 while total BTC converted for operations and growth in CY21 is at 909.
  • The company has currently deployed fleet of 18.8K+ latest-generation bitcoin miners with a total hashrate of 1.9 EH/s.
  • During December, the company sold 414 bitcoin at an average of $49,791 per BTC for supporting growth and operations.
  • "As of today, we have added more than 550 PH/s of processing power in the three weeks since our December earnings call, and expect to reach our 2.0 EH/s milestone in the coming days," CEO Zach Bradford commented.
