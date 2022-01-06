Cue Health to develop Omicron-specific COVID-19 test in partnership with BARDA

Omicron Variant

MCCAIG/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) announces that it will develop an Omicron-Genotyping COVID-19 test to be used in professional point-of-care settings as part of the company's ongoing work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' BARDA.
  • The Omicron-specific test will complement Cue's existing molecular COVID-19 test, which can detect all known COVID-19 variants, including Omicron, a finding announced by the company in November.
  • The additional funding from BARDA will be used to accelerate the development, validation, and regulatory authorization of a single-plex assay designed solely to detect the Omicron variant in nasal samples.
