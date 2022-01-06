Cue Health to develop Omicron-specific COVID-19 test in partnership with BARDA
Jan. 06, 2022 9:29 AM ETCue Health Inc. (HLTH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) announces that it will develop an Omicron-Genotyping COVID-19 test to be used in professional point-of-care settings as part of the company's ongoing work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' BARDA.
- Shares up 4.6% premarket at $11.50.
- The Omicron-specific test will complement Cue's existing molecular COVID-19 test, which can detect all known COVID-19 variants, including Omicron, a finding announced by the company in November.
- The additional funding from BARDA will be used to accelerate the development, validation, and regulatory authorization of a single-plex assay designed solely to detect the Omicron variant in nasal samples.