GreenBox rallies on accelerated stock repurchase program

Jan. 06, 2022 9:32 AM ETGreenBox POS (GBOX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • GreenBox POS (GBOX) has announced that its board of directors approved a substantial increase in the funds allocated for the immediate repurchase of the Co.’s common shares, in the initial sum of $10M.
  • This comes after the company already repurchased ~0.8M shares in the second half of 2021.
  • The program will be funded using the Co.'s cash on hand and cash from operations, which as of year-end 2021, was in excess of $80M.
  • The Co. had ~42.9M shares of common stock outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2021.
  • “We intend to keep shareholders continuously apprised of our ongoing efforts from the intended progress of the various initiatives we are currently executing.” said Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox.
