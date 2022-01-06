Progressive stock rises after Evercore turns bullish on setup for strong 2022
Jan. 06, 2022 9:32 AM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock gains 1.6% in early Thursday trading after Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden upgrades the insurer to Outperform from In Line and boosts its price target to $118 from $90.
- "After underperforming the P&C index by 12 points in 2021, we think PGR sets up for a strong year in '22," Motemaden writes in a note to clients.
- Sees 2022 and 2023 EPS consensus "closer to reality." Evercore EPS estimate is now about 3% below 2022 consensus and ~2% below 2023 consensus vs. more than 10% below in August. Motemaden considers sentiment as "still fairly negative" given H1 2022 is still expected to be challenging and there's still pushback from regulators on rate increases in some key states.
- "However, we think that the bar is fairly low on loss ratio expectation and that if we start to see the Y/Y loss ratio deterioration stabilize and then moderate it could be a catalyst for shares to outperform," said Motemaden, adding that he expects the loss ratio to start improving in July.
- In addition, he sees policy in force stabilization, which could happen in December, as another catalyst for shares.
- Motemaden's Outperform rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Neutral and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Neutral (4 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 4 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 4 Very Bearish).
- SA contributor Robert Honeywill isn't yet convinced.