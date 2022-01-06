RedHill Biopharma inks licensing deal for Talicia in UAE
Jan. 06, 2022 9:35 AM ETRedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- RedHill Biopharma (RDHL +2.0%) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Gaelan Medical, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ghassan Aboud Group, for Talicia (omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin and rifabutin), an H. pylori therapy, in the UAE.
- Under the terms of the agreement, RedHill will receive an upfront payment of $2M and is eligible for additional milestone payments as well as tiered royalties up to mid-teens on net sales of Talicia in the UAE.
- Gaelan Medical will receive the exclusive rights to commercialize Talicia in the UAE, as well as a right of first refusal to commercialize Talicia in the Gulf Cooperation Council region (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman) for a pre-determined period.
- Talicia is eligible for a total of eight years of U.S. market exclusivity under its QIDP designation and is also covered by U.S. patents which extend patent protection until 2034 with additional patents and applications pending and granted in various territories worldwide.
- H. pylori is a bacterial infection that infects stomach. It remains the strongest known risk factor for gastric cancer and a major risk factor for peptic ulcer disease and gastric mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma.