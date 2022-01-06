Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARKK touches a 52-week low, down already 10% in 2022
Jan. 06, 2022 9:39 AM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)BNPQF, MS, C, TWTRBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) has touched a 52-week low of $85.63 a share and has not seen levels this low since Sept. of 2020. Moreover, the ETF is already down more than 10% in 2022, and the first week of trading isn’t even over.
- Wood’s flagship fund has felt the pressure as Treasury yields continue to rise. The 10-Year Treasury yield is now up three basis points today and 22 basis points this week.
- According to Bloomberg, fueling the fire further is that some investment banks have been issuing leveraged structured notes on ARK’s ETFs over the past few years. These notes provided significant returns for investors back in 2020 when ARKK was rising high, but now there is a different tune in the market.
- Highly leveraged notes can provide great upside returns but also harrowing downside losses, which has been the direction in 2021 and now into 2022. The issue working against ARK is that these notes are layered with derivative products making them difficult to exit.
- A Bloomberg estimate calculated that at least 50 ARK-associated designed notes were created last year, worth roughly $100M. These leveraged notes were issued by institutions that include Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Citigroup (NYSE:C), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), and others.
- Wood and her team may see further downside if the ship doesn’t correct itself soon. Meanwhile, the asset manager recently dumped 2 million shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) as the social media giant hit a 52-week trading low.