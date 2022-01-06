ACNB announces name change and rebranding of insurance subsidiary
Jan. 06, 2022 9:48 AM ETACNB Corporation (ACNB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ACNB (ACNB) has announced that the name of its insurance subsidiary changed from Russell Insurance Group, Inc. to ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. effective Jan. 1, 2022.
- The rebranding as ACNB Insurance Services, reinforces the common ownership by ACNB of both ACNB Bank and the insurance agency, as well as makes this affiliation more visible and transparent for consumers and businesses in shared communities.
- “Going forward, we plan to leverage cross-selling opportunities between ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., which will further the Corporation’s vision of being the independent financial services provider of choice in the core markets served by building relationships and finding solutions.” said James P. Helt, President & CEO.