Bitcoin should bottom around $38K-$40K as crypto adjusts to Fed - Galaxy Digital's Michael Novogratz
Jan. 06, 2022 9:52 AM ETGalaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (BRPHF)BTC-USD, ETH-USD, SOL-USD, LUNA-USD, AVAX-USD, MATIC-USD, CRO-USDBy: Brian Stewart
- Closely watched cryptocurrency investor Michael Novogratz said Thursday that $38K-$40K feels like the level where Bitcoin (BTC-USD) "should bottom" following the Federal Reserve-inspired sell-off that has taken place this week.
- Speaking to CNBC, the founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) explained that indications that the Fed would become "more responsible" in fighting inflation limited the need for people to hold Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as an inflation hedge.
- At the same time, he noted that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) still operates as a risk asset, the type of holding that was hardest hit in a sell-off Wednesday that included a 3% slide in the Nasdaq.
- Following the recent decline in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies, Novogratz sees institutional buyers looking to grab the assets at attractive prices.
- "I know big institutions who are going through their process of putting positions on," he said. "I think they're going to see that as attractive levels to buy. You know, on the charts, $38K-$40K feels like where we should bottom."
- Novogratz warned of a potential "paradigm shift" as the Fed changes its stance on monetary policy. As the central bank grows more hawkish, it will remove a "liquidity bubble" that has boosted asset prices over the past two years, he said.
- "I don't think that crushes crypto. There's too much of a movement going on. But it certainly slows it down," Novogratz concluded.
- For his own portfolio, Novogratz said he was "waiting a little bit longer" before putting more cash into the crypto market. He noted that this was driven by Galaxy's investment profile, which already heavily favors long positions related to crypto.
- "We're long so many different companies in this space and so when we want to add juice we wait for great opportunities," he said.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has continued to decline on Thursday, falling to its lowest level since late September. It has been joined by other major cryptos, including Ethereum (ETH-USD), which likewise returned to levels not seen since September.
- The slide has also taken a toll on emerging names like solana (SOL-USD), terra (LUNA-USD), avalanche (AVAX-USD), polygon (MATIC-USD) and crypto.com coin (CRO-USD). All told, the global crypto market has lost about 9% of its market cap in the last 24 hours.