Alkame Holdings' subsidiary acquires 2 specialty food brands

Jan. 06, 2022 9:52 AM ETALKMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Alkame Holdings (OTCPK:ALKM) said its unit West Coast Copacker acquired 2 specialty food brands - Maury Island Farm and Quinn's Pepper Jellies.
  • The acquisitions include intellectual property, inventory and production equipment, and were completed without issuing stock.
  • Although these brands have been earning annual revenue of $700K-$1M, West Coast Copacker looks to exceed the revenue models by up to 4x within the first year or two.
  • "This is a tremendous opportunity for us to see both consistent production and cash flow, as well as strategic growth over the next 5 years," said Robert Eakle, CEO, Alkame Holdings.
