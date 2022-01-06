Exxon, union said ready to meet in bid to settle Beaumont refinery dispute
Jan. 06, 2022 10:03 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The United Steelworkers union tells Reuters that it will meet today with Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.6%) negotiators in an effort to settle the long lockout at the Beaumont, Texas, refinery.
- The two sides have not met in person for talks since October, shortly after workers rejected Exxon's contract offer.
- Local USW 13-243 officials have said Exxon's offer would eliminate job security for many of its members, while the company believes the agreement is needed to be able operate profitably in low-margin environments.
- Separately, Truist Securities upgrades its rating for Exxon to Hold from Sell with a $65 price target, citing confidence in the company's shareholder return strategy, as it anticipates further potential dividend increases and stock buybacks.
- Oil companies including Exxon are moving higher in early trading as WTI crude oil prices top $80/bbl.