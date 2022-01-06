Humana at a three-month low after slashing enrollment forecast for 2022
- Recording the sharpest intraday loss since March 2020, the shares of Humana (HUM -9.7%) have reached a three-month low after the company revised down its enrollment projections for 2022.
- For the year, the health insurer has dropped the net membership growth estimate for its individual Medicare Advantage products to 150,000 – 200,000 members from the previous forecast of 325,000 – 375,000 members. The group Medicare Advantage membership is expected to grow flat in 2022, Humana (NYSE:HUM) said in a regulatory filing Thursday.
- For prescription drug plans (PDP), the company expects a net membership decline of nearly 125,000 members from the previous estimate that indicated a drop of only a few hundred thousand members.
- Despite a net neutral impact projected for its Medicare Advantage business in 2022 from COVID-19, Humana (HUM) expects to add an explicit COVID-related headwind for its initial adj. EPS guidance for the year to account for it should the impact materialize.
- However, for 2021, the company reiterated its diluted EPS and adjusted EPS guidance of $23.67 and $20.50, respectively, as announced in November 2021.