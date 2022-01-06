Trump deal partner Orlando trying to save another SPAC deal ahead of potential liquidation
Jan. 06, 2022 9:56 AM ETBenessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE), BENEW, BENEUDWACBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- SPAC Benessere Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BENE) has adjourned a meeting to extend the time the blank-check firm has to complete a transaction before a potential liquidation.
- Benessere Capital (BENE) is run by Patrick Orlando, who is also behind SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC), which agreed in October to take Trump's media business public.
- Benessere adjourned a vote that was scheduled for yesterday until tomorrow that's being held to extend the date for a deal to be completed to July 7 from Jan. 7, according to a statement. If the SPAC isn't able to get holders to agree to a deal extension, the company may have to be liquidated.
- Benessere, which announced a deal in late November to take hydrogen supplier eCombustible public, had to adjourn the meeting because not enough investors had sent in their votes, according to a Reuters report. The SPAC is now trying to get retail investors to vote.
- Orlando's dealings with Trump have come under scrutiny in the wake of a New York Times article that claimed there may have be potential violations of securities laws in regard to the DWAC SPAC. DWAC disclosed last month that it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA. The disclosure about the regulatory probes came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler requesting that the agency investigate the transaction.
- Another Orlando SPAC, Yunhong International Co., announced in November plans to dissolve and liquidate after it was unable to consummate a deal within the required timeframe.