Constellation Brands partners to launch Coca-Cola's beverage alcohol

Jan. 06, 2022

  • Constellation Brands (STZ +0.7%) strikes a deal with Coca-Cola (KO -0.0%) to bring its new mixed cocktails of FRESCA brand into the U.S. beverage alcohol market this year.
  • The brand authorization agreement allows Constellation Brands to manufacture, market and distribute Coca-Cola's FRESCA Mixed, which is a new line of ready-to-drink cocktails using real spirits.
  • Adult alternative beverages, including ready-to-drink cocktails, represents nearly an $8B segment projected to grow at a 15-17% CAGR over the next three years, according to Constellation Brands market research.
  • "The Coca-Cola Company and Constellation Brands have a shared passion for building some of the world’s most loved brands and for building best-in-class beverage experiences. Our new relationship with Constellation Brands is ideal due to their consumer-focused approach to brand building, expansive distribution network, and distilled distribution expertise," comments Dan White, Chief of new revenue streams, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit.
