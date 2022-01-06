Ucloudlink trades lower on US$5M debentures announcement

Jan. 06, 2022 9:58 AM ETuCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ucloudlink Group (UCL -6.0%), a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, is in red after it agreed to issue and sell convertible debentures in a principal amount of US$5M to YA II PN, a limited partnership managed by Yorkville Advisor Global.
  • The purchase price will equal 95% of the principal amount, and the sale will be made via private placement. The debentures will have a 5% per year interest and mature a year after the issuance date.
  • The debentures may be converted into Class A ordinary shares in Ucloudlink Group, with a par value of US$0.00005 per share and represented by American depositary shares. Ucloudlink will also issue 1M ordinary shares as commitment fee to YA II PN at closing.
