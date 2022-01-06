ISM Services Index weakens in December as prices tick up, activity eases

Jan. 06, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • December ISM Services PMI Index: 62.0 vs. 67.0 consensus and 69.1 prior
  • Prices Index: 82.5 vs. 82.3 prior; represents its third-highest reading ever.
  • Business Activity Index: 67.6 vs. 74.6 prior.
  • New Orders Index: 61.5 vs. 69.7 prior.
  • Employment Index: 54.9 vs. 56.5 prior.
  • Suppliers Deliveries Index: 63.9 vs. 75.7 prior.
  • "Services businesses continue to struggle replenishing inventories," said Anthony Nieves, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Services Business Survey Committee. The Inventories Index fell to 46.7 from 48.2.
  • The Inventory Sentiment Index, at 38.3 vs. 36.4 prior, "stayed in contraction or 'too low' territory in December," he added.
