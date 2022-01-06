IHG announces four-hotel deal in Vietnam
Jan. 06, 2022 10:06 AM ETInterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) has signed a four-hotel portfolio deal in Vietnam with Sun Hospitality Group.
- The portfolio includes Vietnam’s first large-scale hot spring resort in Vietnam: the 616-room Holiday Inn Resort Yoko Park Onsen in Quang Ninh Province. The property will expand on the existing Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh Resort.
- It also includes three hotels in Ba Na Hills in the mountains of Danang: 602-room Crowne Plaza Danang Ba Na Hills, 843-room Holiday Inn Resort Danang Ba Na Hills and 648-room voco Danang Ba Na Hills.
- The four hotels will open in 2026 and span 2,709 room in total. Sun Hospitality Group is a long-standing partner of IHG and tourism-focused real estate developer in Vietnam.
- IHG said that the deal will make it a major international hotel operator in Quang Ninh, with three properties across its Holiday Inn and InterContinental brands, and a market leader in Danang with seven hotels.