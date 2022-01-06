Electric vehicle reset as auto giants GM, Ford and Volkswagen charge in
Jan. 06, 2022
- Electric vehicle stocks are lower again as investors continue to peel away from high-growth, high-PE stocks in favor of low valuation stocks and dividend payers. The usual concerns over the impact of higher interest rates are also in the mix.
- EV decliners include REE Automotive (REE -9.1%), Rivian Automotive (RIVN -13.7%), Tesla (TSLA -5.1%), ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT -5.8%), Blink Charging (BLNK -6.5%), Lucid Group (LCID -7.6%), Nio (NIO -4.4%), Volta (VLTA -6.3%), Hyzon Motors (HYZN -5.6%) and QuantumScape (QS -6.3%). Of note, RIVN dropped to a post-IPO low of $80.20 earlier in the session.
- Some analysts are suggesting that the big electrification pushes from legacy auto giants Ford (F -0.5%), General Motors (GM -0.7%) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) are factoring in as well as the competition variable becomes more real.
- GM drove into the spotlight this week with its reveal at CES of the all-electric Chevy Silverado. The electric Silverado impressed some analysts with its 400-mile range and sharp trims. GM also landed an increased electric van order from Walmart and FedEx via its BrightDrop subsidiary.