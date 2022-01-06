Central bank digital currencies will rise in popularity this year, analyst says
Jan. 06, 2022 10:09 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler analyst David Kroger believes that more countries will launch a central bank digital currency in 2022, starting with wholesale CBDCs, he writes in a note to clients.
- Note that wholesale CBDCs use the exiting tier of banking and financial institutions to conduct and settle transactions.
- The prediction comes at a time when a handful of developing countries have already launched, or plans to introduce CBDCs. For example, Bank of Jamaica successfully completed its CBDC pilot last week, and expects to launch in Q1.
- The Bank of Mexico recently said it plans to launch a CBDC by 2024, joining both Brazil and Peru as Latin American nations working on developing CBDCs.
- Towards the end of October, Nigeria launched its CBDC, eNaira, to drive economic growth. Just three weeks after the launch, eNaira attracted 500K users.
- With regards to China, one of the largest economies in the world, the digital yuan "will be forced upon the populace in China," Kroger highlights. "A result of a government that likes to control its people, a digital currency that watches every transaction made," he adds.
- Recall in September of last year, the People's Bank of China said it will accelerate research and development of its digital yuan amid growing interest.