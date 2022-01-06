Oracle recent decline presents 'buying opportunity,' Monness, Crespi says
Jan. 06, 2022 10:17 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)CERNBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- The sharp decline in Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) shares following its announced merger for IT healthcare company Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) present an " attractive buying opportunity," Monness, Crespi analyst Brian White wrote in a note.
- White, who rates Oracle (ORCL) buy with a $126 price target, notes that the market has rotated away from software stocks that are richly valued, but Oracle has dealt with its own sell-off, largely due to the Cerner acquisition announcement.
- "In our view, Oracle offers investors a high-quality, value play with the opportunity to capitalize on the company’s cloud transformation and increasingly attractive model," White wrote in a note to clients."
- Oracle (ORCL) shares are up slightly less than 1% to $86.81 in early Thursday trading.
- White added that Oracle's (ORCL) fiscal second-quarter results were "strong," and when coupled with a new $10 billion buyback program, the tone of the call was very optimistic, compared to past calls.
- However, the strength in shares was short-lived, as the company announced 10 days later that it was acquiring Cerner (CERN) for $95 per share in cash, the largest in Oracle's history.
- Since hitting an all-time high a month ago, Oracle (ORCL) shares have fallen 19%, wiping out the good-will the second-quarter results brought to investors.
- "Admittedly, we are leery of large acquisitions," White wrote in a note. "We have found big deals to be disruptive to a company’s core business, often don’t deliver the projected synergies, and frequently fall short of financial expectations."
- Nonetheless, he believes the recent sell-off can provide an opportunity for investors looking to get into Oracle (ORCL).
- Following the deal's announcement last month, Monness, Crespi's White said that Oracle (ORCL) needs to convince investors it can execute the Cerner (CERN) deal properly.