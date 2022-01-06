Iteris inks 4-year deal with FDOT to support development of vehicle data exchange platform
Jan. 06, 2022 10:15 AM ETITIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) signs a 4-year deal with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to join the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) team to develop a connected vehicle data exchange platform.
- The statewide program will enable FDOT to communicate critical travel information to the traveling public, state and local government entities, private-sector partners, and others.
- Participants in the FDOT program include Ford Mobility, which will supply V2X data from its connected vehicle platform; Florida International University; Amazon Web Services; Google; and several OEMs, and logistics and fleet companies.