Mortgage rates begin 2022 with increase in rates to 3.22%, highest since 20 months
- "Mortgage rates increased during the first week of 2022 to the highest level since May 2020 and are more than half a percent higher than January 2021. With higher inflation, promising economic growth and a tight labor market, we expect rates will continue to rise. The impact of higher rates on purchase demand remains modest so far given the current first-time homebuyer growth," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.22% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Jan. 6, 2022, up from last week's 3.11%; higher than year ago the 30-year FRM averaged 2.65%, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.43% with an average 0.6 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.33% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.16%.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.41% with an average 0.5 point, unchanged from last week and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.75%.
- Applications to refinance a home loan fell 2% last week compared with two weeks ago and were 40% lower Y/Y while applications for mortgages to purchase homes fell 4% from two weeks earlier and were 12% lower Y/Y/.
- Mortgage Bankers Association indicates that mortgage demand fell 2.7% to end 2021, compared with two weeks before.
- Despite supply and affordability challenges, 2021 was a record year for purchase originations. MBA expects 2022 to be even stronger, with total purchase activity reaching $1.74T," MBA economist Joel Kan commented.
- Homebuilding stocks trading in red despite rising mortgage rates: (NYSE:LEN), (NYSE:TOL), (NYSE:DHI), (NYSE:PHM), (NYSE:NVR), (NYSE:MTH)
