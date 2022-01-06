U.S. legal cannabis sales grew 40% in 2021 - BofA
Jan. 06, 2022 10:23 AM ETCuraleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF), TCNNF, GTBIF, JUSHFACRHF, VRNOF, CRLBFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Legal sales of cannabis in the U.S. grew 40% in 2021 to $25B, according to research from BofA Securities.
- Global legal cannabis sales grew to $31B.
- However, analyst Lisa Lewandowski expects consumer packaged good companies to remain on the sidelines until federal legalization or de-scheduling becomes clearer, as well as cannabis multi-state operators gaining access to the U.S. banking system.
- She notes that Delaware, Oklahoma, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Rhode Island as the states most likely to pass marijuana legalization this year, based on media reports.
- Lewandowski added that a November 2021 Gallup poll found that 68% of Americans support cannabis legalization, an increase of six percentage points from 2016.tat\
- Multi-state operators (MSOs): Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF -2.0%), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF +1.3%), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF -3.6%), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF -1.6%), Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF -6.1%), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF +0.7%), and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF -1.3%).
