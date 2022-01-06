Aon stock dips after Evercore downgrades to Underperform on unique challenges

Jan. 06, 2022

  • Aon (NYSE:AON) stock slips 1.1% after Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden downgrades the stock to Underperform from In Line as he sees the company's unique challenges over the past 1 1/2 years and lack of idiosyncratic drivers resulting in stock underperformance in 2022.
  • Recall that Aon (AON) ended in July its deal to acquire Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) after failing to reach an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department over antitrust issues.
  • Two announced retention packages imply that comp expenses could be elevated and hurt organic growth. "This comes after AON (AON) announced a 20% base salary cut for 70% of its staff and a 50% cut for its top management during the pandemic which was later abandoned and we think hurt trust with employees," Motemaden writes in a note to clients.
  • The retention packages sought to address a tenuous period, before the failed Willis Towers Watson deal, in which "AON employees would have been bypassed for WLTW personnel," Motemaden said. This came at a time when peers Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and A.J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) went on the offensive hiring talent and adding capabilities to bolster competitive position, he added.
  • Lifts price target to $292 from $288 reflecting rolling forward '23 estimates into blended 20x price/earnings ratio.
