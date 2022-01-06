Align Technology ticks lower on new short report from Unemon
Jan. 06, 2022 10:22 AM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) fell 2.5% after a new short report was released from Unemon that sees potential for 30%-50% downside in the short term.
- Unemon claims that is has data to show that the recent sales growth at the orthodontics aligner company is largely the result of a "one off lockdown driven" spike in demand.
- Align Technology (ALGN) didn't immediately return a Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- Align Technology short interest is 1.5%.
- Earlier this week, Baird bullish on dental stocks for 2022 with Align Technology its top pick.