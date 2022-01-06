Avalo Therapeutics discontinues multiple myeloma program; stock plunges 23%
Jan. 06, 2022 10:24 AM ETAvalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX -23.0%) is falling after it reported that it was discontinuing its multiple myeloma program of AVTX-007 after no efficacy signal was seen.
- The company said Three doses (4 mg/kg, 9 mg/kg and 14 mg/kg every 4 weeks) of AVTX-007 as a single agent were evaluated in patients with with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell.
- The company noted that AVTX-007 was generally safe and well tolerated but no efficacy signal was seen in the high dose cohort or expansion phase. Based on the results, the company is discontinuing the multiple myeloma program.
- AVTX-007 is also being evaluated in a phase 1b study in 12 refractory or steroid-dependent patients with Adult Onset Still’s Disease (AOSD) in two cohorts. Top-line data for both groups are expected by mid-year 2022.
- In addition, Avalo provided update on its phase 1b study of AVTX-002 in Crohn’s Disease (CD) and other programs.
- The phase 1b trial evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and short-term efficacy of AVTX-002 in adults with moderate to severe, active CD who have previously failed anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha (anti-TNFα) treatment.
- The study evaluated two different doses of AVTX-002 (1.0 mg/kg and 3.0 mg/kg) in which all subjects received a total of four doses of AVTX-002 by subcutaneous injection.
- The company said clinically meaningful mucosal healing was seen in 50% of patients (4/8) with one patient achieving remission.
- Additionally, patients responded rapidly to treatment within eight weeks and free LIGHT levels decreased in all pateints.
- Three out of four of patients that demonstrated mucosal healing by colonoscopy reported they had returned to doing poorly two to three months after cessation of study drug, suggesting a drug-related effect. Meanwhile, follow-up is ongoing for the remaining patient.
- The company noted that treatment with AVTX-002 was safe and well tolerated and no drug-related serious adverse events were observed.
- The company added that it is also evaluating AVTX-002 in a group of ulcerative colitis (UC) patients with moderate to severe UC who are resistant to biologic therapy, including anti-TNFα, and expects data in Q3 2022.
- The company is expecting top-line data from a phase 2 trial of AVTX-002 in patients with poorly-controlled non-eosinophilic asthma (NEA) in H2 of 2022.
- AVTX-800 programs: Avalo plans to begin a pivotal study of AVTX-803 in patients with leukocyte adhesion deficiency type II (LAD II) caused by loss-of-function mutation in the SLC35C1 gene in Q1 of 2022, with data expected in Q3 of 2022.
- In addition, the Company remains in dialogue with the FDA to align on suitable clinical study designs for AVTX-801 (loss-of-function mutation in the PGM1 gene) and AVTX-802 (loss-of-function mutation in the MPI gene).
- AVTX-006 program: The company expects top-line data from its phase 1b proof-of-concept of AVTX-006 for complex lymphatic malformations in mid-year 2022.