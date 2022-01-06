New York Times buying The Athletic for $550 million - report
Jan. 06, 2022 10:24 AM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The New York Times Co. (NYT -0.1%) has its deal to buy subscription sports site The Athletic for around $550 million, The Information reports.
- That follows a year of heated pursuit for The Athletic, which has achieved some rare success among subscription news products - hitting 1.2 million paid subscribers.
- While The Athletic isn't expected to be profitable until 2023, thanks mostly to a large staff, it does present the NYT with its key path toward an ambitious goal of 10 million subscribers by 2025.
- At Sept. 30, NYT reported 8.3 million digital and print subs.
- The NYT Co. stock moved up in May amid early reports of a potential tie-up between the two.
- Those talks came to an end in June. The Athletic also flirted with Axios in the spring, in a deal that might have involved a potential special-purpose acquisition company.
- Then the NYT was reportedly back in exclusive talks in mid-December, suggesting that most items toward a transaction had been covered.