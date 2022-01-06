Aligos falls on decision to halt development of chronic hepatitis B candidate
Jan. 06, 2022 10:34 AM ETAligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS -50.9%) is trading sharply lower in morning hours after the company announced its decision to end further clinical advancement of ALG-010133 for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) after its early-stage data showed lower than expected efficacy.
- The decision to discontinue the dosing follows a review conducted by the company with the Study Review Committee (SRC) on the emerging data from the Phase 1 Study for ALG-010133-101.
- At the estimated efficacious dose of 400 mg, there was no meaningful HBsAg reduction, Aligos (NASDAQ:ALGS) noted, adding that in subsequent cohorts, the higher doses are also unlikely to reach the previously anticipated threshold of reduction required to advance the program.
- However, CEO Lawrence M. Blatt shrugged off any impact from the discontinuation of the study. “We continue to be confident that Aligos’ pipeline has the potential to enhance functional cure rates in patients with CHB,” he added, noting the progress of candidates, ALG-000184, ALG-020572, and ALG-125755.
- Dosing of antisense oligonucleotide, ALG-020572 began for healthy volunteers in an early-stage trial, the company announced in October.