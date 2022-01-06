Robinhood names TD Ameritrade exec to chief brokerage officer role

Stock Trading Platform Robinhood Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Robinhood Markets (HOOD -5.2%) hires Steve Quirk for its newly created role of chief brokerage officer as it seeks to scale its products and services in an effort to attract more investors to its app.
  • Quirk, who joins Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) on Jan. 10, comes from TD Ameritrade, where he oversaw the strategy and deployment of initiatives for Trading. He also served as a member of the company's senior operating committee, which formed the strategic focus of the organization.
  • Recall that in October, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) completed its acquisition of TD Ameritrade.
  • In November, Robinhood (HOOD) named Harvard Business School Professor Frances Frei to its board.
