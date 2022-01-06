Gold, silver plunge after hawkish Fed minutes boost dollar, Treasury yields
Jan. 06, 2022 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Gold and silver prices turn sharply lower, a day after minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting flagged the potential for rate hikes to come sooner than previously expected, lifting the dollar and Treasury yields.
- February gold (XAUUSD:CUR) has dipped below $1,800/oz, now -2% to $1,788.80/oz, while March silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -4.6% to $22.09/oz.
- ETFs: GLD, IAU, NUGT, PHYS, GDX, SLV, SIL, SIVR, PSLV
- Precious metals miners trade broadly lower: NEM -3.3%, GOLD -3%, KGC -2.6%, AUY -3.1%, AEM -4%, KL -4%, AG -3.5%, EXK -4.8%, HL -3.7%, CDE -3.5%, WPM -3.4%.
- The U.S. dollar has resumed its climb near a recent 14-month high while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rise to their highest level since March at 1.74%.
- Gold investors are left hoping for "a sharp drop in inflation to deter the Fed from tightening too fast. If that doesn't happen, then we may well see further struggles" for the yellow metal, TradingCandles.com's Fawad Razaqzada tells MarketWatch.
- The market was interpreting that "there's very likely a March hike followed by quantitative tightening, which is very bad for stocks and gold," Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management, tells Bloomberg.
- With central banks starting to curb pandemic-related stimulus to fight inflation, gold fell last year in its biggest annual decline since 2015.