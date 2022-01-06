Cinedigm to acquire Digital Media Rights to boost streaming portfolio
Jan. 06, 2022 11:00 AM ETCIDMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) will acquire Digital Media Rights (DMR), a streaming, advertising and content distribution firm with a portfolio that majorly focuses on Asian film and TV content.
- The deal scales up CIDM with over 30 streaming services, 40M+ monthly viewers, 18.5M social subscribers and 4B+ views.
- It also marks Cinedigm's entry into the ad network business via DMR's Ad Network & Marketplace.
- CIDM will have 15 streaming services, which now comprise over 50% of its 28 channels in operation.
- It believes it will reduce DMR's operating costs and boost revenue growth via its proprietary Matchpoint platform.
- Cinedigm plans to leverage DMR's social media unit to grow engagement and followers of CIDM's streaming channels.
- "We expect this acquisition to be immediately accretive, and the leverage of Cinedigm's technological efficiencies and expansive portfolio of assets will spur significant additional growth," Chris McGurk, CEO, Cinedigm.