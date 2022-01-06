Customers Bank adds seven Silvergate Capital staff to crypto banking team
- Customers Bank (NYSE:CUBI) adds seven staff from Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to broaden its Digital Asset Banking Team that supports the needs of commercial crypto and digital asset institutions.
- The new team members include professionals across business development, technology, onboarding, payments, BSA and compliance.
- Specifically, Customers Bank (CUBI) recruited Robb Layfield as managing director of digital assets, and Dan Devine as senior vice president of digital asset product development, along with five other crypto bankers.
- CUBI's "clients require a financial partner that has the technology and agility to scale with their requirements throughout the entire ecosystem, not just in one or two aspects of their business," said Customers Bank President and CEO Sam Sidhu.
