Atara extends partnership with Be The Match BioTherapies for donor cells

Jan. 06, 2022 11:05 AM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA +2.9%) announced a multi-year extension for its collaboration with Be The Match BioTherapies to source healthy donor cells for the off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy platform of the company.
  • From 2016, Be The Match was a strategic supplier for Atara (NASDAQ:ATRA) delivering cellular starting material, peripheral blood mononuclear cells from healthy donors.
  • "Our ability to deliver investigational medicines, including tab-cel, is reliant on sourcing high-quality healthy donor cells,” Matt Yedwabnick, Vice President, Global Supply Chain at Atara (ATRA), remarked.
  • Yedwabnick noted the contribution made by Be The Match in identifying and supplying the starting materials for Atara’s (ATRA) experimental allogeneic T-cell and CAR-T immunotherapies.
  • The company’s lead candidate tab-cel, also known as tabelecleucel, is currently undergoing the regulatory review in the EU for Epstein-Barr virus-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.