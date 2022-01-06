Atara extends partnership with Be The Match BioTherapies for donor cells
Jan. 06, 2022 11:05 AM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA +2.9%) announced a multi-year extension for its collaboration with Be The Match BioTherapies to source healthy donor cells for the off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy platform of the company.
- From 2016, Be The Match was a strategic supplier for Atara (NASDAQ:ATRA) delivering cellular starting material, peripheral blood mononuclear cells from healthy donors.
- "Our ability to deliver investigational medicines, including tab-cel, is reliant on sourcing high-quality healthy donor cells,” Matt Yedwabnick, Vice President, Global Supply Chain at Atara (ATRA), remarked.
- Yedwabnick noted the contribution made by Be The Match in identifying and supplying the starting materials for Atara’s (ATRA) experimental allogeneic T-cell and CAR-T immunotherapies.
- The company’s lead candidate tab-cel, also known as tabelecleucel, is currently undergoing the regulatory review in the EU for Epstein-Barr virus-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease.