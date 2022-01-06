Avis Budget Group rides Deutsche Bank upgrade higher
Jan. 06, 2022 11:12 AM ET Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Avis Budget Group (CAR +3.9%) rallies after Deutsche Bank turns more constructive on the car rental stock with an upgrade to Hold from Sell.
- The firm notes the EV/EBITDA multiple on CAR has contracted by nearly seven turns to 9.4X and views the risk-reward profile as more balanced than before the multi-month selloff.
- Deutsche Bank has a price target of $210 on CAR vs. the average analyst PT of $224.29.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CAR is Very Bullish with strong marks for growth and momentum standing out.