Avis Budget Group rides Deutsche Bank upgrade higher

Jan. 06, 2022

  • Avis Budget Group (CAR +3.9%) rallies after Deutsche Bank turns more constructive on the car rental stock with an upgrade to Hold from Sell.
  • The firm notes the EV/EBITDA multiple on CAR has contracted by nearly seven turns to 9.4X and views the risk-reward profile as more balanced than before the multi-month selloff.
  • Deutsche Bank has a price target of $210 on CAR vs. the average analyst PT of $224.29.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CAR is Very Bullish with strong marks for growth and momentum standing out.
