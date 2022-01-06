WarnerMedia joins ranks looking at Nielsen rating alternatives
Jan. 06, 2022 11:14 AM ETcomScore, Inc. (SCOR), NLSNVIAC, VIACA, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- WarnerMedia is joining the growing list of media companies looking for alternatives to ratings stalwart Nielsen Holdings (NLSN +0.2%).
- The company says it will spend the first half of 2022 in tests with three measurement companies - Comscore (SCOR +3.3%), iSpot.TV and VideoAmp - to explore alternative ad measurement currencies.
- The partners are charged with measuring reach and frequency across linear, video on demand, digital and streaming platforms, WarnerMedia says, and it expects to use alternative currencies in its upfront for some traditional and advanced advertising transactions, Jon Lafayette notes.
- Meanwhile, yesterday Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) says it would launch its "Comscore Everywhere" effort looking to count unduplicated audiences across various media and screens, keeping up with similar initiatives at its rival Nielsen.
- In line with the other companies exploring Nielsen alternatives, WarnerMedia's Andrea Zapata says the company will continue to work with Nielsen and use the company for some upfront deals: "I would never count Nielsen out of it."
- The move though follows a recent trend: As frustration has swelled with Nielsen's pandemic measurement approach, ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) has looked to VideoAmp to explore new currencies, and NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) launched a major effort with dozens of companies to look at alternatives.