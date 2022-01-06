China's Tuhu eyes moving IPO to Hong Kong from US
- Chinese auto-services platform Tuhu is reportedly looking to move its IPO from the US to Hong Kong.
- According to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources close to the deal, Tuhu, which is formally known as Shanghai Lantu Information Technology Holding Ltd., has been working with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and China International Capital Corp. on an offering that could raise up to $400M. Tuhu’s backers include Goldman and China’s Tencent.
- Tuhu told Bloomberg it was not aware of the Hong Kong listing plan, while Goldman and CIIC declined to comment.
- According to Crunchbase, Tuhu’s key investors include Tencent, Sequoia, and The Carlyle Group.
- Tuhu raised $300M to $400M in a funding round in early 2021 that valued the company at $3.8 billion. The round was led by Tencent and Sequoia Capital China, Reuters reported.
- Tuhu’s apparent move to the Hong Kong market comes amid increased scrutiny by Chinese and American regulators of Chinese companies seeking to list on U.S. markets.
- Under pressure from Chinese authorities by pushing ahead with the NYSE offering, DiDi said last month that it planned to delist from the U.S. exchange.