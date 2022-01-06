China's Tuhu eyes moving IPO to Hong Kong from US

Jan. 06, 2022 11:51 AM ETGSBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Tencent logo on Silicon Valley office a Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Chinese auto-services platform Tuhu is reportedly looking to move its IPO from the US to Hong Kong.
  • According to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources close to the deal, Tuhu, which is formally known as Shanghai Lantu Information Technology Holding Ltd., has been working with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and China International Capital Corp. on an offering that could raise up to $400M. Tuhu’s backers include Goldman and China’s Tencent.
  • Tuhu told Bloomberg it was not aware of the Hong Kong listing plan, while Goldman and CIIC declined to comment.
  • According to Crunchbase, Tuhu’s key investors include Tencent, Sequoia, and The Carlyle Group.
  • Tuhu raised $300M to $400M in a funding round in early 2021 that valued the company at $3.8 billion. The round was led by Tencent and Sequoia Capital China, Reuters reported.
  • Tuhu’s apparent move to the Hong Kong market comes amid increased scrutiny by Chinese and American regulators of Chinese companies seeking to list on U.S. markets.
  • Under pressure from Chinese authorities by pushing ahead with the NYSE offering, DiDi said last month that it planned to delist from the U.S. exchange.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.