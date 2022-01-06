Qatar Airways seeks $600M-plus from Airbus in A350 dispute

Jan. 06, 2022 11:19 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)EADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Airbus A350 XWB passenger plane

VanderWolf-Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Qatar Airways is seeking $618M in compensation from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.4%) in its dispute over erosion to the surface of A350 jets, plus an extra $4M for every day that 21 of its A350s stay grounded by Qatar's regulator due to the damage, Reuters reports.
  • Airbus' largest customer initiated the claim last month, saying the company had failed to provide a full root-cause analysis needed to satisfy its questions over the airworthiness of 40% of its A350 fleet.
  • "Airbus restates there is no airworthiness issue" and will "deny in total" the airline's claim in a division of the High Court in London.
  • Previous comments from Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker indicated that Boeing leads Airbus for a potential order for nearly 50 freighter planes because of the dispute.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.