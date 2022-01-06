Qatar Airways seeks $600M-plus from Airbus in A350 dispute
Jan. 06, 2022 11:19 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)EADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Qatar Airways is seeking $618M in compensation from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.4%) in its dispute over erosion to the surface of A350 jets, plus an extra $4M for every day that 21 of its A350s stay grounded by Qatar's regulator due to the damage, Reuters reports.
- Airbus' largest customer initiated the claim last month, saying the company had failed to provide a full root-cause analysis needed to satisfy its questions over the airworthiness of 40% of its A350 fleet.
- "Airbus restates there is no airworthiness issue" and will "deny in total" the airline's claim in a division of the High Court in London.
- Previous comments from Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker indicated that Boeing leads Airbus for a potential order for nearly 50 freighter planes because of the dispute.