Self-driving software firm Embark Technology drops on new Bear Cave short report
Jan. 06, 2022 11:26 AM ETEmbark Technology, Inc. (EMBK)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK), the self-driving truck software firm that went public through a SPAC in November, slumped 17% after a new short report from the Bear Cave.
- The Bear Cave claims that Embark's current valuation appears to be "based on puffery rather than actual substance." The short report alleges that the company holds no patents and has only a dozen or so test trucks.
- Embark didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
