Berkeley Lights slumps 33% amid cuts at Stifel, William Blair on guidance, CEO transition
Jan. 06, 2022
- Berkeley Lights (BLI -34.7%) was downgraded by Stifel and William Blair after the company lowered their revenue outlook for both 2021 and 2022 and announced a CEO transition.
- Stifel downgraded Berkeley Lights to Hold from Buy with a price target of $12, down from $61.
- Yesterday, the life sciences company announced that its current CEO and board member Eric Hobbs will transition to the role of President of the company's Antibody Therapeutics business line. The company has begun the search for a new CEO.
- For the full year, the company expects its revenue to reach $84.0M – $84.5M. The consensus revenue estimate for 2021 is $90.76M.
- Stifel said in a note that the last 12-months have been arduous for BLI, and while we thought the company was making progress with respect to the evolution of the business model (and still do in certain areas), the confidence in the business simply is not there - and we believe the stock seems bound to be dead money for a while.
- The chart below shows 1-year total return performance of BLI and its peers Seer, MaxCyte and Quanterix:
- The company was also downgraded by William Blair analyst Brian Weinstein to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target.
- Weinstein said the company's preliminary 2021 results that missed targets, its 2022 outlook is below expectations, and the CEO transition is a bit "unconventional".
- The "amalgamation of uncertainty is just one step too far for us right now, especially in an environment where even clean growth stories are falling further out of favor," the analyst noted.
- Weinstein awaits better clarity on the business model and details on a new CEO before coming back to the story.