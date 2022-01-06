Robinhood stock slides as Acorns poised to allow direct stock trading
Jan. 06, 2022 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock dropped as much as 7.4% after news that Acorns Grow, the app that allows users to invest their spare change in portfolios, is developing a feature that will allow users to choose their own investments. In late morning trading on Thursday, HOOD's decline narrowed to 2.8%.
- The option gives users the ability to choose the percentage of their investment profiles to put toward Acorns ETFs vs. specific stocks, Bloomberg reports, citing an interview with Acorns CEO Noah Kerner.
- Letting app users pick their own stocks, under the yet-to-be launched Customizable Portfolios, will put Acorns into direct competition with mobile-first apps like Robinhood (HOOD) in addition to more traditional brokers like E*Trade (part of Morgan Stanley (MS -0.5%)), Fidelity, and Charles Schwab (SCHW +1.1%).
- The new feature will start in beta in "coming months" on iPhones and Android devices. It will be part of the $5/month Acorns Family plan; the company also has a $3/month plan for individual users.
- Acorns plans to recommend that users invest 90% of their portfolio in the Acorns offerings and 10% in stocks, Kerner told Bloomberg.
- "The game-changing feature here is that there is a product that lets you stay diversified but also participate with your passions," Kerner said.
- Developer Steve Moser discovered the feature hidden in the Acorns iPhone application. The images from the in-development feature show that the Acorns app may only allow users to put 20% of their money in Acorns in stocks that they choose. A planned message in the app will warn users that "customizing more than 10% may expose you to more risk," Bloomberg reports.
- Note that in May, Acorns Grow announced plans to go public via SPAC merger with Pioneer Merger Corp. (PACX +0.1%).
