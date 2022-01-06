Texas Roadhouse is recommended by UBS with margin improvement seen in back half of the year
Jan. 06, 2022 11:31 AM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +0.8%) is up slightly after the restaurant operator is upgraded by UBS to a Buy rating from Neutral.
- The firm thinks pricing supports upside and expects some likely easing beef inflation in the second half of the year.
- Analyst Dennis Geiger: "We believe shares already price in expectations that food & labor pressures will cont. to weigh on margins at least through 1H. And a potential sizable step up in 2H margins and focus on a recovery in '23 margins & earnings power drive upside."
- TXRH is also seen benefiting from a preference for quality in in the sector as sentiment improves.
- Seeking Alpha author Poonam Arora started off the year with a bullish view on TXRH.