Jan. 06, 2022 11:31 AM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +0.8%) is up slightly after the restaurant operator is upgraded by UBS to a Buy rating from Neutral.
  • The firm thinks pricing supports upside and expects some likely easing beef inflation in the second half of the year.
  • Analyst Dennis Geiger: "We believe shares already price in expectations that food & labor pressures will cont. to weigh on margins at least through 1H. And a potential sizable step up in 2H margins and focus on a recovery in '23 margins & earnings power drive upside."
  • TXRH is also seen benefiting from a preference for quality in in the sector as sentiment improves.
  • Seeking Alpha author Poonam Arora started off the year with a bullish view on TXRH.
