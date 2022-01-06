Singularity Future Technology enters into warrant purchase agreement

Jan. 06, 2022 11:41 AM ETSino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Singularity Future Technology (SINO -2.2%) has entered into a Warrant Purchase Agreement to buy back an aggregate of 3.87M warrants from the Sellers, and the Sellers agreed to sell the Warrants back to the Co.
  • These warrants were sold to these Sellers in three previous transactions that closed on Feb. 10, 11, 2021, and March 14, 2018.
  • The purchase price for each Warrant is $2.00, and the terms are substantially identical.
  • On or before Jan. 10, 2022, the Co. shall pay the purchase price to the Sellers by wire transfer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.