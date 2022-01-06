Singularity Future Technology enters into warrant purchase agreement
Jan. 06, 2022 11:41 AM ETSino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Singularity Future Technology (SINO -2.2%) has entered into a Warrant Purchase Agreement to buy back an aggregate of 3.87M warrants from the Sellers, and the Sellers agreed to sell the Warrants back to the Co.
- These warrants were sold to these Sellers in three previous transactions that closed on Feb. 10, 11, 2021, and March 14, 2018.
- The purchase price for each Warrant is $2.00, and the terms are substantially identical.
- On or before Jan. 10, 2022, the Co. shall pay the purchase price to the Sellers by wire transfer.