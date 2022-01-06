Genprex starts 2022 off with a bang, up 73%
Jan. 06, 2022 11:49 AM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Genprex has started 2022 on a high note, with shares up ~73% since market close on Dec. 31 through late morning trading today.
- The company was buoyed on Monday after the FDA granted a second Fast Track Designation for the company’s lead candidate REQORSA in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) small cell lung cancer ("SCLC").
- REQORSA is also under investigation in combination with Tagrisso (osimertinib) for SCLC.
