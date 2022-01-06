NuRAN Wireless announces $15M credit facility to finance Cameroon, Congo projects
Jan. 06, 2022 11:44 AM ETNRRWFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
NuRAN Wireless (OTCPK:NRRWF) announces a $15M senior secured credit facility with a development finance institution.
The purpose of the facility is to finance a portion of NuRAN's $30M expenditures linked to installing network infrastructure in Cameroon and Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The loan facility, which is for a term of 7 years, is conditional on NuRAN raising the remainder $15M for the projects.
The firm is in advanced talks with other funding institutions for the majority of the remaining amount.
The rest is to be raised in cash via equity or additional debt.