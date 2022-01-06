Polygon network activity surges amid record high NFT sales

Jan. 06, 2022 11:50 AM ETPolygon USD (MATIC-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

NFT non fungible token

Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

  • Polygon's (MATIC-USD) non-fungible token sales jump 60% to a new all-time high of ~2M in December, according to Dune Analytics.
  • The NFT user demographics appear to be more aligned to gaming companies and developers than collectibles, Coin Telegraph notes.
  • Additionally, the number of daily active Proof-of-Stake chain addresses on the Polygon network is expected to surpass the record high 566.5K addresses printed on Oct. 2, 2021, according to data from Polygonscan.
  • Still, Polygon (MATIC-USD), the native token for the Polygon network, slides nearly 8% intra-day amid a broader risk-off day for risk assets.
  • Earlier this week, OpenSea raised $300M in a Series C funding round.
