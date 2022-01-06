Walgreens pares gains dragging rivals amid concerns over labor costs
Jan. 06, 2022 11:54 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)CVS, RADBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Following a 4% gain in the pre-market on its sixth consecutive quarterly beat, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA -1.9%) is trading lower for the first time in four sessions after the management highlighted rising labor costs at the earnings call.
According to CNBC, Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) Chief Financial James Kehoe has announced that the company will spend an additional ~$120M on wages as the pharmacy retailer tries to meet the demand and fights rivals in a tight labor market.
- Its competitors, CVS Health (CVS -0.7%) and Rite Aid (RAD -9.1%), are also on the decline in morning hours.
- A recent article from NBC News highlighted the challenges faced by major drugstore chains such as Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), CVS (NYSE:CVS), and Walgreens (WBA) amid a wave of resignations among pharmacy technicians. Many of them have decided to leave the industry due to rising workload and stress, it said.
- In December, Rite Aid (RAD) shares jumped, propelling its bigger rivals after announcing a better than expected guidance for fiscal 2022.