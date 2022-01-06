Coterra Energy CEO sees oil companies maintaining financial discipline
Jan. 06, 2022 11:56 AM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Coterra Energy (CTRA +0.9%) CEO Tom Jorden says he is bullish on oil and natural gas prices, but the company will focus on shareholder returns, including an ordinary and variable dividend.
- "The market is bullish on energy" because U.S. public oil and gas companies are expected to maintain spending and production discipline in 2022, Jorden told the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology conference today.
- Coterra is seeing some inflationary pressures, including from labor and supplies such as fuel, the CEO said, expecting mid- to high-single-digit cost increases this year.
- Jordan said the company will run its first all-electric fracking operation with Halliburton by May or June.
- The CEO also said the integration of the Cabot-Cimarex merger is moving slower than he would like; the merger, which was coolly received on Wall Street, closed on October 1.