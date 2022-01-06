RBC mining team provides outlook for the year ahead - buy fertilizer, sell bulk miners

  • The RBC mining team released their best idea for Q1 2022 overnight, sticking with sector picks, but adding Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), Anglo Pacific (OTCPK:AGPIF), Regis (NYSE:RGS) and Sandfire (OTCPK:SFRRF) to best ideas, while removing Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF), Kinross (NYSE:KGC) and Kirkland Lake (NYSE:KL) from the list.
  • From a sector perspective, RBC likes the fertilizer stocks, as they expect a tight global ag market to support high crop prices and high fertilizer demand; conversely, the analyst team is cautious on bulk commodities, as they see iron ore prices falling on the back of a slowing Chinese property market.
  • Agnico Eagle is preferred for its safe geographic footprint, upcoming return-of-capital catalysts, and idiosyncratic growth opportunities.
  • Regis, the other precious metal play added to top pics, is viewed as cheap relative to history and peers, with a potential regulatory decision driving NAV accretion in 2022.
  • Anglo Pacific, the London-based royalty company, is undergoing a transformation away from coal and towards future-facing, battery-linked metals like cobalt, nickel and copper; at a 10% free cash flow yield, RBC sees the transformation as mispriced.
  • Finally, Aussie copper miner Sandfire is added to the best ideas list, given a heavily discounted valuation (4.5x EBITDA, relative to peers at 6.5x), accelerating production growth, and the potential for debt reduction to drive shares higher in 2022.
  • The team rates the Uranium sector and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) neutral, despite potential for Sprott Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF) to list in the US and risk to uranium supply in Kazakhstan.
