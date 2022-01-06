Zymeworks falters after naming former board member Galbraith as CEO

Jan. 06, 2022 12:13 PM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Zymeworks (ZYME -7.0%) shares are down today after naming former board member Kenneth Galbraith as CEO and chair after the closing bell yesterday.
  • Galbraith previously served on the company's board from 2009-2013.
  • Wells Fargo's Nick Abbott, who rates Zymeworks as overweight, noted that bringing Galbraith back signals the company is ready for a transition.
  • With two pivotal zanidatamab studies ongoing and critical decisions to be made on a strategy in breast cancer we think the timing is right for an experienced, commercially focused executive to lead the transformation of ZYME from a clinical to a commercial company," Abbott wrote.
  • Zymeworks announced promising data for zanidatamab in heavily pretreated HER2-positive breast cancer patients last month.
