Ascend Wellness fights back against MedMen breach of investment agreement
Jan. 06, 2022 12:25 PM ET Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH), MMNFF By: Jonathan Block
- Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH -4.0%) is calling MedMen's (OTCQB:MMNFF -0.9%) termination of a definitive investment agreement a challenge to "the regulators' authority and ignoring the regulations of the state's medical program."
- MedMen has argued that the companies did not receive approval from New York regulators to satisfy the closing conditions, a contention Ascend disputes.
- Ascend today sent MedMen a letter that was also filed with the the SEC indicating that MedMen is not in compliance with its regulatory obligations.
- The New York Cannabis Control Board granted conditional approval to the agreement last month.