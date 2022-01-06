Meta Platforms makes biggest gain since July as UBS praises Instagram feed changes
Jan. 06, 2022 12:27 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Facebook/Instagram owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is making its biggest move up since July, now up 4.3%, as UBS boosts its price target with praise for some tech changes at Instagram.
- The bank raised its target to $440 from $425, implying 30% upside - without changing estimates, but with boosted confidence on its near-term and long-term estimates.
- A revamped newsfeed at Instagram has the "potential to provide a meaningful product cycle catalyst for shares," analyst Lloyd Walmsley and team write.
- Two new settings in Instagram's feed has the company increasingly adding new tailored content drawn from beyond users' current follower graphs. And "We think drawing from a wider content base could unlock a meaningful lift in engagement, reminiscent to TikTok." It could improve the experience, unlock ad inventory and revenue, and draw younger users, UBS says.
- Direct impact could be 7-12% of the bank's estimate for 2023 Meta ad revenues - Instagram makes up about 47% of that - and 40% upside to shares, if time spent per user at Instagram converges more toward TikTok-like numbers. And overall, UBS sees the move as a catalyst for multiple expansion, similar to Instagram's 2019 checkout announcement that spurred an 8% stock-price boost in two weeks followed by 11% the month after.
