Meta Platforms makes biggest gain since July as UBS praises Instagram feed changes

Jan. 06, 2022 12:27 PM ET

Facebook Covers Sign At Menlo Park Headquarters

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Facebook/Instagram owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is making its biggest move up since July, now up 4.3%, as UBS boosts its price target with praise for some tech changes at Instagram.
  • The bank raised its target to $440 from $425, implying 30% upside - without changing estimates, but with boosted confidence on its near-term and long-term estimates.
  • A revamped newsfeed at Instagram has the "potential to provide a meaningful product cycle catalyst for shares," analyst Lloyd Walmsley and team write.
  • Two new settings in Instagram's feed has the company increasingly adding new tailored content drawn from beyond users' current follower graphs. And "We think drawing from a wider content base could unlock a meaningful lift in engagement, reminiscent to TikTok." It could improve the experience, unlock ad inventory and revenue, and draw younger users, UBS says.
  • Direct impact could be 7-12% of the bank's estimate for 2023 Meta ad revenues - Instagram makes up about 47% of that - and 40% upside to shares, if time spent per user at Instagram converges more toward TikTok-like numbers. And overall, UBS sees the move as a catalyst for multiple expansion, similar to Instagram's 2019 checkout announcement that spurred an 8% stock-price boost in two weeks followed by 11% the month after.
  • Previously, early Facebook investor Roger McNamee said that Meta has become "fundamental to the dark side of the economy."
